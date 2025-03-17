Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $47,000 Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 110.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $83.16 on Monday. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $70.22 and a 12 month high of $99.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.17). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

