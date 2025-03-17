Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter worth $247,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 45.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 29,674 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Stock Performance

NASDAQ CARG opened at $30.78 on Monday. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.72 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $767,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,344,959. This represents a 4.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $83,978.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,271.96. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,888 shares of company stock worth $1,921,588 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

