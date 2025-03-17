Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $791.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $736.65.

NYSE PH opened at $608.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $662.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $651.99. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $492.71 and a 52-week high of $718.44. The company has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

