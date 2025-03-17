Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIL. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 97.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 260.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $39.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.54. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $42.29.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

