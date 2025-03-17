Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 456 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POWL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 455.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powell Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $173.36 on Monday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $122.00 and a one year high of $364.98. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.24 and a 200-day moving average of $234.20.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 15.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on POWL. StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Powell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock.

Powell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

