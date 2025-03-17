Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 2,600 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of IYH opened at $60.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average is $62.09. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

