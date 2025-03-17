Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Stake Lowered by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc reduced its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPC. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 295.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Santander started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PPC opened at $49.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.01. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $57.16.

Pilgrim’s Pride Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $6.30 per share. This is a positive change from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

