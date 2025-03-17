Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,948,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,518,637,000 after acquiring an additional 119,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,656,005,000 after acquiring an additional 61,799 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,069,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,554,540,000 after acquiring an additional 487,025 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $633,469,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,139,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,289,000 after purchasing an additional 81,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Up 4.1 %

Synopsys stock opened at $446.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $495.89 and its 200 day moving average is $508.30. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.73 and a twelve month high of $624.80. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at $51,850,925.82. This trade represents a 11.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. This trade represents a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,909 shares of company stock worth $22,794,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.58.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

