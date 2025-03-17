Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Plains GP from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Plains GP from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plains GP

Plains GP Stock Performance

Plains GP Increases Dividend

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $21.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.55. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $22.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 286.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains GP

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Plains GP by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 8,120.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

(Get Free Report

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.