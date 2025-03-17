Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lowered its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 39,304 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 8,120.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Plains GP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $21.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.55. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $22.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 286.79%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

