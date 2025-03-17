Polen Capital Management LLC Buys 226,679 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 248.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 317,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,679 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $37,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ACWI opened at $117.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $124.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.49.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

