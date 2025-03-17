Polen Capital Management LLC Has $202.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 210.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 503,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,413 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.5% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $202,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,367,267,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,227.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 656,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,814,000 after acquiring an additional 655,457 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,076,000 after acquiring an additional 532,085 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,072.5% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 295,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,683,000 after acquiring an additional 270,335 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 676,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,261,000 after acquiring an additional 174,889 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $369.20 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $315.24 and a one year high of $419.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $400.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.