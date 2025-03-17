Polen Capital Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Polen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,506 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 568.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in BlackLine by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BL stock opened at $49.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average is $56.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $69.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 24.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $451,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 65,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,113.38. This represents a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded BlackLine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackLine from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

