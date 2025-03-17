Polen Capital Management LLC Invests $2.77 Million in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,605 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FN. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 468.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 39,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.63.

Fabrinet Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $220.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.89. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $159.69 and a twelve month high of $281.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.79.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fabrinet

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.