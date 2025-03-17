Polen Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 53,186 monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 53,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,522,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of monday.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. LBP AM SA acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNDY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $292.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $255.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 426.45, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.27. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $174.75 and a twelve month high of $342.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.63.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

