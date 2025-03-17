Promising Apparel Stocks To Watch Today – March 16th

Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway, Costco Wholesale, PDD, and NIKE are the five Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are shares of companies involved in the design, manufacturing, and retail of clothing, accessories, and fashion-related items. These stocks are influenced by consumer trends, economic conditions, and seasonal factors, making them a dynamic part of the consumer discretionary sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,480,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,827,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.74 and a 200 day moving average of $88.71. Walmart has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $105.30.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $10.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $515.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,771,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,669. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $518.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $477.27 and its 200 day moving average is $466.85.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded up $13.30 on Friday, reaching $903.92. 3,183,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,900. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $697.27 and a one year high of $1,078.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $989.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $944.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $401.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.81.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

NASDAQ:PDD traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.54. 7,164,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,541,944. The firm has a market cap of $168.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.07. PDD has a one year low of $88.01 and a one year high of $164.69.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.72. 12,146,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,106,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81. NIKE has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $101.92.

