Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD Boosts Stock Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD increased its stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. ICL Group accounts for 2.2% of Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in ICL Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 223.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 10,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Stock Performance

ICL Group stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. ICL Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0403 per share. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ICL Group

About ICL Group

(Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.