QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th.

QCR has a dividend payout ratio of 3.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect QCR to earn $7.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $73.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.00. QCR has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. QCR had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that QCR will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicole A. Lee purchased 1,094 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.47 per share, for a total transaction of $85,846.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,881 shares in the company, valued at $147,602.07. The trade was a 139.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

