Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Stake Lessened by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Reliance were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RS. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Reliance by 26.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 127,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reliance in the third quarter worth $4,600,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Reliance by 38.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 42,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of RS opened at $283.15 on Monday. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.98 and a 1 year high of $342.20. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.94 and a 200-day moving average of $289.96.

Reliance Increases Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $9,356,990.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,115,919.60. The trade was a 25.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.17.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

