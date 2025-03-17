Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr. Purchases Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (R-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). In a filing disclosed on March 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Amazon.com stock on February 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “KEAN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP” account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Magnera (NYSE:MAGN) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 1/16/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) on 1/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) on 12/27/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 12/19/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) on 12/16/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 12/16/2024.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $197.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,107,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,933 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,298 shares of company stock worth $22,871,828. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

