Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 420.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,446 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $29,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 13.0% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 114,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,430,000. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,102,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. CIBC raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.88.

Republic Services stock opened at $232.08 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.91 and a 12 month high of $240.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

