Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW) Short Interest Update

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reservoir Media

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reservoir Media stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,337 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reservoir Media were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Reservoir Media Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of RSVRW opened at $0.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. Reservoir Media has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.60.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

