Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,539 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 493 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIO. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $63.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $57.85 and a one year high of $74.24.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

