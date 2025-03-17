Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763,952 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,130 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $44,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 493 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $63.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $2.23 dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.