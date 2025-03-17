RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.79.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust
RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance
Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.
RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $329.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.66 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 222.22%.
About RLJ Lodging Trust
RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.
