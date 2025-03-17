Rockport Wealth LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Rockport Wealth LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 0.9% of Rockport Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rockport Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 1,795,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,874,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 208,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 133,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 49,803 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 38,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 188,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX opened at $43.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.76. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $44.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.95.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

