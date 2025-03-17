Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC) Stock Price

Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SFC. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sagicor Financial from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Sagicor Financial from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of SFC stock traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 22,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,163. Sagicor Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$5.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.50. The firm has a market cap of C$759.56 million, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.20.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

