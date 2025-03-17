Royce & Associates LP Acquires 9,559 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $16,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 676,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,583,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 218,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,494,000 after acquiring an additional 76,597 shares during the period.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.20.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 3.3 %

SIG opened at $47.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $112.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average of $79.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $180,415.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,565.76. This trade represents a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.