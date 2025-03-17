Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 591,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in IDT were worth $28,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDT by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of IDT by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of IDT by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of IDT by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IDT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Get IDT alerts:

IDT Price Performance

Shares of IDT opened at $46.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.37. IDT Co. has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $58.77.

IDT Increases Dividend

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $303.35 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 6.10%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from IDT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. IDT’s payout ratio is presently 7.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDT

In other IDT news, CTO David Wartell sold 17,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $806,334.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded IDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDT

About IDT

(Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.