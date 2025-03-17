Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,043 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in RLI were worth $18,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter worth about $728,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RLI by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RLI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of RLI from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $214,484.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,835.68. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.35 per share, with a total value of $356,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,931,206.50. The trade was a 3.73 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,200 shares of company stock worth $805,774 in the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RLI Trading Up 1.8 %

RLI stock opened at $75.74 on Monday. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $67.53 and a 1-year high of $91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 19.53%. Research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

