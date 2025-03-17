Royce & Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 376,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,936 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $21,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,517,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,734,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,712,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crane NXT by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 60,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Price Performance

CXT stock opened at $54.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average of $58.36. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

