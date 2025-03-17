Royce & Associates LP Has $15.37 Million Position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 102,711 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Navigator were worth $15,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,994,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,504,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 136,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 108.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 178,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 92,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Navigator during the third quarter worth $1,210,000. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Stock Performance

Shares of NVGS opened at $13.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.39. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.87 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

