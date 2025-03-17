Royce & Associates LP Has $20.65 Million Stock Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 566,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,056 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $20,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 730.8% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 214.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merchants Bancorp news, insider Scott A. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,077,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,818.60. This represents a 47.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $52.50 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.58. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.34%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

