Royce & Associates LP Sells 250,515 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,172,603 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 250,515 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $18,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Banc of California had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

BANC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Banc of California in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Banc of California from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

