Royce & Associates LP Sells 2,999 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Silgan were worth $25,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 47,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Silgan by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Silgan by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Silgan from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Silgan from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Silgan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Silgan from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Silgan from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Shares of SLGN opened at $49.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $58.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 4.72%. Analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

In other news, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $6,841,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,441,880.36. The trade was a 35.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,133 shares in the company, valued at $8,096,518.26. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

