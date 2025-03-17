Royce & Associates LP Takes Position in Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,676,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,487,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Powerfleet during the fourth quarter valued at $11,034,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Powerfleet during the fourth quarter valued at $7,361,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Powerfleet during the fourth quarter worth $10,982,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powerfleet during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Powerfleet during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIOT. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Powerfleet from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Powerfleet from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Powerfleet in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Powerfleet in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Powerfleet Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:AIOT opened at $5.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02. Powerfleet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $8.71.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Powerfleet, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Powerfleet Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

