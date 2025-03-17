Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stake Reduced by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co trimmed its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Safehold makes up about 1.1% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Safehold were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Safehold by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 5.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Safehold by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Safehold by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Stock Performance

Shares of SAFE opened at $18.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 36.59 and a quick ratio of 36.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.76. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.75.

Safehold Announces Dividend

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 28.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAFE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Safehold from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Safehold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

