Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Shares Purchased by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Samsara were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IOT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Samsara by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,890,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,822 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 4.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,506,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,741,000 after purchasing an additional 138,702 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,013,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,126,000 after purchasing an additional 547,390 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,041,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Samsara by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,307,000 after buying an additional 196,867 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IOT opened at $37.91 on Monday. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.67 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Samsara from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In other news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 13,086 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $729,544.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,571,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,630,526. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 292,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $10,015,310.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,520,643 shares of company stock valued at $67,197,394. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

