Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.83.

SVRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $2.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. Savara has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its stake in Savara by 24.7% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 8,090,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 10.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 264,825 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 238.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 642,259 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 54.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 690,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 242,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 217.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 158,244 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

