Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Bought by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDA. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,122,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.22. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $32.71.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.