Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 110.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,447,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283,078 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 5.8% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $58,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $24.54.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

