Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,747,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,533,000 after acquiring an additional 506,593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 851,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,172 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 497,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,167,000 after acquiring an additional 213,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on WH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.45.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE WH opened at $89.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.63. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 45.18%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.