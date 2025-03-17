Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 4,844.4% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in CarMax by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

CarMax Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:KMX opened at $69.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. CarMax’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $10,031,502.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,123,292.92. This trade represents a 39.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,729.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,288. The trade was a 57.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,467 shares of company stock worth $21,915,445. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

