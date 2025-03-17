Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 5,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $182.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $301.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.08 and its 200 day moving average is $222.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $277,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,009,174. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

