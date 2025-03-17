Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,848 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.77.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $122.64 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.09 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.03 and a 200 day moving average of $130.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total transaction of $1,603,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,819.70. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

