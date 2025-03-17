Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 158 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,767 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SouthState by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,820,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,931,000 after purchasing an additional 31,340 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SouthState by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,448,000 after purchasing an additional 52,042 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SouthState by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 851,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,703,000 after purchasing an additional 139,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SouthState by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,812,000 after purchasing an additional 37,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SouthState by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 731,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,194 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. Citigroup upgraded SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

SouthState Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ SSB opened at $91.57 on Monday. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.68.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 6,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $707,241.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,447.03. This trade represents a 16.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sara Arana sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $200,652.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,433.86. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Featured Articles

