Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 310 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $68.51 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $2,032,255.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,929.26. This trade represents a 51.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,992. This represents a 34.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

