Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 320 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Toro by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 7.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Stock Performance

NYSE TTC opened at $73.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.92. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $71.75 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase 4,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TTC. Raymond James cut their price target on Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Northland Capmk raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Northland Securities raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTC

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.