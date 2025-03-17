Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 25,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 6,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $597,239.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,737.92. This represents a 95.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $863,400.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,012.46. This represents a 38.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 327,242 shares of company stock worth $31,530,305. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $86.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.09, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.03. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.53 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 514.75%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

