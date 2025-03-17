Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE CAH opened at $128.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $132.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.33 and a 200-day moving average of $119.44.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 37.69%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

